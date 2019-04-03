Meridian council cuts administrator's salary, mayor to veto

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The Meridian City Council has voted to cut the salary of Chief Administrative Officer Richie McAlister to $0, citing his performance.

Mayor Percy Bland says he will veto the action.

The Meridian Star reports the order passed 3-2 following an executive session Tuesday.

In a statement, Bland says the council's actions "were not only political and personal, but also outside of their legislative authority."

McAlister was hired as CAO in December 2015 after serving as Bland's assistant for 2½ years. McAlister is paid $36.06 per hour regularly for an annual salary of $75,000.

Long-time administration critic Ward 5 Rep. Weston Lindemann introduced the proposal. He and McAlister have publicly feuded since Lindemann won the seat in 2017. Lindeman tried to eliminate the CAO position in December.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com