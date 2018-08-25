Meridian could honor veterans with military plane display

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city wants to honor military veterans by displaying a plane once used by the Air National Guard.

Meridian officials are asking the military to take an RF-4C Phantom II aircraft out of a "boneyard" in Arizona and send it to the city. The Meridian Star reports that local leaders want to display the plane by a highway outside Key Field, which is an Air National Guard base.

Norm Copeland is commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Meridian. He says the area around the Phantom II would become a park and memorial for war veterans from east Mississippi.

Richie McAlister, the city's chief administrative officer, says the RF-4C is a "hearty aircraft" that "represents all of the men and women in uniform."

