Meriden police lieutenant dies at 57 after illness
MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Meriden police are mourning the death of a 33-year veteran of the force.
The department tells the Record Journal that 57-year-old Lt. Lawrence Guidobono died on Christmas Day after an illness.
The department did not provide details, but said it would make a statement about the death on Friday.
Guidobono joined the department in 1985 and for a time served as a sniper on the SWAT team.
He became a sergeant in 1997 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2003.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death, saying they are awaiting final results of an autopsy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete on Thursday.
Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com
