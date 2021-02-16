Mercer Island considers homeless ordinance

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Mercer Island City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit camping on all public property, and direct homeless people to shelters in other cities.

City officials say the ordinance will help people living outdoors or in their cars, as well as address residents’ safety concerns. But an organized group of Mercer Island residents and the ACLU of Washington say the proposal criminalizes homelessness on the largely wealthy island, without addressing homelessness’ underlying causes, the Seattle Times reported.