Mendelsohn to visit Temple Sholom

Temple Sholom in New Milford will present a program with best-selling American author Daniel Mendelsohn June 16 at 3 p.m.

The critic and essayist will compare and contrast Odysseus and Abraham as alternative models of patriarchy in Western culture.

The event will be followed by at wine and cheese reception at the 122 Kent Road temple.

Mendelsohn, a professor at Bard College, is widely known for his essays and reviews about books, movies and theater.

He is the author of the National Book Critics Circle Award-winning memoir “The Lost: A Search for Six of Six Million” about his search for information about relatives who died in the Holocaust.

His most recent memoir is “An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic,” which recounts what happened when Mendelsohn’s father enrolled in his “Odyssey” seminar at Bard College, and how they ended up on a cruise in the Mediterranean learning about Homer’s world and the relationship between father and son.

The Bank Street Book Nook sell copies of Mendelsohn’s books before and after the talk.

For information and RSVP, although RSVP is not required, call 860-354-0273.