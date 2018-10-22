https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Men-s-ensemble-to-perform-in-Kent-13312499.php
Men’s ensemble to perform in Kent
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent will hold its next “Music in the Nave” concert Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
The St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble will perform classical choral favorite and folk and popular song from their native Russia at the 1 Main St. church.
Tickets are $13 in advance at http://bit.ly/SPME18 and $15 at the door. Students will be admitted for free.
