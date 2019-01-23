Men invited to ‘Experiencing God’ series

The Riverview Baptist Church at 126 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford is offering an “Experiencing God” study program for men Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 18.

The series will kick off Jan. 31.

Each chapter of the program is written in a devotional style, includes real-life examples and provides questions for reflection.

Individuals who would like to attend but cannot meet every week are invited to attend.

The cost of the book is $12.

For more information, email rbcnewmilford@gmail.com.