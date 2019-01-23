https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Men-invited-to-Experiencing-God-series-13553639.php
Men invited to ‘Experiencing God’ series
The Riverview Baptist Church at 126 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford is offering an “Experiencing God” study program for men Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 18.
The series will kick off Jan. 31.
Each chapter of the program is written in a devotional style, includes real-life examples and provides questions for reflection.
Individuals who would like to attend but cannot meet every week are invited to attend.
The cost of the book is $12.
For more information, email rbcnewmilford@gmail.com.
