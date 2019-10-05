Men invited to ‘24/7 Dad’ series

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer an all men’s group for men who want to be the best dad, grandfather or fathering figure they can be.

“The 7 Habits of a 24/7 Dad” group will meet Oct. 15, 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

The free series, which will include a light dinner, is a shortened version of the agency’s 24/7 Dad parenting group.

For more information and RSVP, email info@fnwc.org.