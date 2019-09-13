https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Men-invited-to-24-7-Dad-series-14428776.php
Men invited to ‘24/7 Dad’ series
The New Milford Youth Agency will offer an all men’s group for men who want to be the best dad, grandfather or fathering figure they can be.
“The 7 Habits of a 24/7 Dad” group will meet Oct. 15, 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.
The free series, which will include a light dinner, is a shortened version of the agency’s 24/7 Dad parenting group.
For more information and RSVP, email info@fnwc.org.
View Comments