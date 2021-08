MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's most populous county has reached the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started a year and a half ago, officials said Thursday.

Hospitals in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, were treating 701 coronavirus patients, with 515 in acute care and 186 in intensive care, county Health Department Director Michelle Taylor said during a news conference. Most of those patients were not vaccinated, officials said.