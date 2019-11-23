Memorial walk to explore Mine Hill

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold the second annual Dave Beeglan Memorial Walk Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mine Hill Preserve in town.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Geologist John Smoliga will lead the hike, “From Sea Floor to Majestic Mountains: A Geologist’s View of Mine Hill,” which will trace the geological history of Mine Hill and its associated iron deposits as illustrated through rock exposures, along with its relationship to the building of the Appalachian Mountains.

Additionally, the formation and processing of the iron ore will also be reviewed.

Hikers should meet at the Mine Hill Preserve parking lot.

The 2.5-mile moderate walk will include some steep inclines. Walkers should wear appropriate footwear and bring a water bottle.

Smoliga is a senior principal scientist in the Material and Analytical Sciences Department at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals and serves on the board of directors for the land trust.

Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, Mine Hill Preserve is the site of a 19th-century iron mine and furnace complex.

The Roxbury Land Trust acquired the preserve in 1978 and restored and stabilized the stone and brick structural remains of the furnace complex.

The walk is being held in memory of Dave Beeglan, former president, historian and director of The Roxbury Land Trust, who died in October 2017.

As a Roxbury resident, Beeglan volunteered countless hours to the study of Mine Hill, initially working tirelessly on obtaining the funding which allowed RLT to procure the Mine Hill Preserve and many other land preserves.

He remained active in the trust as the historian and gave his time freely to the betterment of Roxbury.

For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.