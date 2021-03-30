Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Report for America/Associated Press March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 2:27 p.m.
1 of20 An officer in tactical gear carries a long gun while patrolling the parking lot as a casket is unloaded for a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 The honor guard carries the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, to a memorial service at a church, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 The hearse carrying the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is in a long procession of emergency vehicles arriving at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Mourners hold flags as they wait for the passage of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A group carries American flags as they wait for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Members of a sheriff's department posse hold up flags as they wait for a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A sign stands outside Flatirons Community Church before a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 An officer salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A woman holds an American flag as the procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 A security guard salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley arrives at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 The honor guard carries the casket into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more deaths in a mass shooting at a supermarket was being honored at a memorial service before he is laid to rest Tuesday.
More than 500 law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley's body to the service at Flatirons Community Church in the city of Lafayette. A line of officers waited for Talley’s flag-draped casket to arrive, then his family followed it inside the church, escorted by police.
Written By
PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN