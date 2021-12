NEW MILFORD — A memorial scholarship has been been set up the name of the late Nicole Ferrari, a former New Milford High School student.

To donate, write a check to the Nicole Ferrari Memorial Scholarship and send to Maryanne Shaffer New Milford High School - Career Center 388 Danbury Road, New Milford, CT 06776.

The Nicole Ferrari Memorial Scholarship is in memory of a woman who played volleyball for New Milford High School in the late 1980s. She graduated in 1990 and went on to college and graduate school. She settled in the Boston area with her husband and two children.

She was a product brand manager for Staples Company until her illness progressed, a release said. She was diagnosed with ALS eleven years ago. She became a tireless supporter and fundraiser for the ALS family. She did this up until her death at age 49.

During her high school years, Ferrari was an outstanding member of the volleyball program, the release said. With her determination, hard work and sportsmanship, she was able to bring success to share with her teammates.

She was looked up to and admired by all that met her. Her organizational skills were beyond her years, which showed on and off the court. She was a coach's dream, the release said.

This scholarship has been established by Ferrari’s high school volleyball coach and long-time friend and will be given each year to a New Milford High School volleyball graduating senior.