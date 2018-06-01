Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Numerous community organizations participated in the New Milford Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. Above, Girl Scouts make their way along the east side of the Green at the start of the parade.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Children wave aboard a Northville Volunteer Fire Department truck participating in the New Milford Memorial Day parade may 28, 2018.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Individuals representing Special Olympics proudly wave to the crowds lining Main Street during New Milford's Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
David Nahom, a two-star general in the U.S. Air Force, was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sherri Vogt, Veterans Coordinator for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, presents war metals to the family of Clarence Henry Stone who died of his wounds in WW1 in France. The cermony took place durning the New Milford Memorial Day parade. From left, Peter Stone and Duane Stone, both from New Milford and their sister, Lucille Cronin from Brookfield. The Stone family are long time residents of New Milford. Monday May 28, 2018. less
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Myles Charles, 3, from New Milford sits on a firetruck with Jennifer Thierfelder, also from New Milford, while they wait for the New Milford memorial Day parade to begin. Monday May 28, 2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Herman Izzard, of New Milford, a Korean War weteran, waits for the New Milford parade to begin on Monday.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held it's Memorial Day parade on the green Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held its Memorial Day parade on the green Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Buck and Tina Oviatt sing the National Anthem during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jim Delancey speaks during the opening ceremony for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jeff McBreairty speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Mayor Pete Bass speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
State Representative Bill Buckbee speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sherri Vogt, the Veterans Coordinator for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
A Purple Heart was awarded to the Sone family from New Milford for their Uncle, Clarence Henry Stone, who died of his woounds in WW1 in France during New Milfords Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Patrick Maguire plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes during the opening ceremony of the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Tasha the Saint Bernard watches the band pass during New Milfords Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

It was a morning of solemnity and celebration at the annual Memorial Day parade on Monday, which featured the awarding of a posthumous Purple Heart medal to a World War I veteran. The morning began with prayers and a speech by Air Force Gen. David Nahom. The Purple Heart was awarded to the New Milford family of Clarence Henry Stone, who died fighting in France a century ago. After the national anthem and a bagpipes rendition of “Amazing Grace,” the parade kicked off in front of New Milford Library. Families lined Main Street as the parade proceeded to the War Memorial.