Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 35 Caption Close

Image 1 of 35 Numerous community organizations participated in the New Milford Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. Above, Girl Scouts make their way along the east side of the Green at the start of the parade. Numerous community organizations participated in the New Milford Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. Above, Girl Scouts make their way along the east side of the Green at the start of the parade. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 35 Children wave aboard a Northville Volunteer Fire Department truck participating in the New Milford Memorial Day parade may 28, 2018. Children wave aboard a Northville Volunteer Fire Department truck participating in the New Milford Memorial Day parade may 28, 2018. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 35 Individuals representing Special Olympics proudly wave to the crowds lining Main Street during New Milford's Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. Individuals representing Special Olympics proudly wave to the crowds lining Main Street during New Milford's Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 35 David Nahom, a two-star general in the U.S. Air Force, was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony David Nahom, a two-star general in the U.S. Air Force, was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 35 Sherri Vogt, Veterans Coordinator for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, presents war metals to the family of Clarence Henry Stone who died of his wounds in WW1 in France. The cermony took place durning the New Milford Memorial Day parade. From left, Peter Stone and Duane Stone, both from New Milford and their sister, Lucille Cronin from Brookfield. The Stone family are long time residents of New Milford. Monday May 28, 2018. less Sherri Vogt, Veterans Coordinator for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, presents war metals to the family of Clarence Henry Stone who died of his wounds in WW1 in France. The cermony took place durning the New ... more Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 35 Myles Charles, 3, from New Milford sits on a firetruck with Jennifer Thierfelder, also from New Milford, while they wait for the New Milford memorial Day parade to begin. Monday May 28, 2018. Myles Charles, 3, from New Milford sits on a firetruck with Jennifer Thierfelder, also from New Milford, while they wait for the New Milford memorial Day parade to begin. Monday May 28, 2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 35 Herman Izzard, of New Milford, a Korean War weteran, waits for the New Milford parade to begin on Monday. Herman Izzard, of New Milford, a Korean War weteran, waits for the New Milford parade to begin on Monday. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 35 New Milford held it's Memorial Day parade on the green Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held it's Memorial Day parade on the green Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 35 New Milford held its Memorial Day parade on the green Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held its Memorial Day parade on the green Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 10 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 11 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 12 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 13 of 35 Buck and Tina Oviatt sing the National Anthem during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Buck and Tina Oviatt sing the National Anthem during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 14 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 15 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 16 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 17 of 35 Jim Delancey speaks during the opening ceremony for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Jim Delancey speaks during the opening ceremony for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 18 of 35 Jeff McBreairty speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Jeff McBreairty speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 19 of 35 Mayor Pete Bass speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Mayor Pete Bass speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 20 of 35 State Representative Bill Buckbee speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. State Representative Bill Buckbee speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 21 of 35 Sherri Vogt, the Veterans Coordinator for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Sherri Vogt, the Veterans Coordinator for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, speaks during the opening ceremomy for the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 22 of 35 A Purple Heart was awarded to the Sone family from New Milford for their Uncle, Clarence Henry Stone, who died of his woounds in WW1 in France during New Milfords Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. A Purple Heart was awarded to the Sone family from New Milford for their Uncle, Clarence Henry Stone, who died of his woounds in WW1 in France during New Milfords Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 23 of 35 Patrick Maguire plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes during the opening ceremony of the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Patrick Maguire plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes during the opening ceremony of the New Milford Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 24 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 25 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 26 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 27 of 35 New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 28 of 35 New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 29 of 35 New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 30 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 31 of 35 Tasha the Saint Bernard watches the band pass during New Milfords Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Tasha the Saint Bernard watches the band pass during New Milfords Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 32 of 35 New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 33 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 34 of 35 New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. New Milford held their Annual Memorial Day parade on Monday May 28,2018. Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media