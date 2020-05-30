Members of NMHS band community get ‘special’ visit

Forty-one New Milford High School seniors were recently treated to a surprise from the band director and parents.

NMHS Band Director David Syzdek and four members of the NMHS Band Parents Organization participated in a May 20 caravan to deliver a personalized lawn sign to each graduating member of the band, orchestra and color guard.

“I was completely surprised,” said Jenna Epstein of the visit to her house. “It was so kind of them to take time out of their day to do this for us.”

“It really meant a lot,” she said.

The caravan started at 9 a.m. and lasted all day, covering more than 90 miles in New Milford and Sherman to visit each senior’s home.

Upon arrival at each home, beeping horns alerted students they had company.

“I had just woken up and all of the sudden I heard cars honking,” Jenna said, noting that prompted her to look out the window to see familiar faces.

Szydek was joined by Sharon Chamberlin, president of the Band Parents Organization, organization treasurer Clare Zimmitti, secretary Tammy Grabner and vice president Patti Chrispo.

“It was pretty cool,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin said Szydek and the organization wanted to do something special for the graduates because the seniors missed out on all of the activities in which they would normally participate and be recognized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A trip to a Disney festival, an awards banquet and concerts are among the events canceled

Jenna’s mother, Kristie, said she was “impressed” with the gesture and the group that paid a visit to her home.

“It felt so warm and was so kind,” she said.

Jenna said the joy of having received a special visit carried on throughout her day.

“I was super happy because it was nice seeing all of the parents,” she said. “It felt like they really cared about us and they wanted to make us feel special.”