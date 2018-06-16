https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Medium-Jeanne-Street-to-offer-group-reading-12990481.php
Medium Jeanne Street to offer group reading
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 16, 2018
The Java Haus and Inspirit Healing Studio, in collaboration with KBJB Radio TV, in New Milford will present “Conversations with Heaven” June 21 at 7 p.m.
The event, which will be held at Java House on Bank Street at 7 p.m., will feature medium Jeanne Street.
Street will offer a group reading event.
Tickets are $50, which includes a complimentary beverage, can be purchased at www.inspirithealingstudio.com.
Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Center of Danbury.
Food and drink will be available to purchase.
