The Java Haus and Inspirit Healing Studio, in collaboration with KBJB Radio TV, in New Milford will present “Conversations with Heaven” June 21 at 7 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Java House on Bank Street at 7 p.m., will feature medium Jeanne Street.

Street will offer a group reading event.

Tickets are $50, which includes a complimentary beverage, can be purchased at www.inspirithealingstudio.com.

Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Center of Danbury.

Food and drink will be available to purchase.