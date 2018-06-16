Medium Jeanne Street to offer group reading

The Java Haus and Inspirit Healing Studio, in collaboration with KBJB Radio TV, in New Milford will present “Conversations with Heaven” June 21 at 7 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Java House on Bank Street at 7 p.m., will feature medium Jeanne Street.

Street will offer a group reading event.

Tickets are $50, which includes a complimentary beverage, can be purchased at www.inspirithealingstudio.com.

Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Center of Danbury.

Food and drink will be available to purchase.