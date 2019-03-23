Medieval festival being held in central Alabama

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A two-day festival celebrating all things medieval is being held in central Alabama this weekend.

The fourth annual Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival opens Saturday morning in Greenville.

Organizers say they're big history buffs. They've decked out woods near Interstate 65 with reproductions of medieval kitchens, cottages and stages.

Festival founder Nancy Ardoin tells WSFA-TV that the festival includes knights who do historically accurate jousting.

The festival includes music and historical cooking, and its website includes directions on how to dress like someone from medieval days.

The festival concludes Sunday afternoon.

