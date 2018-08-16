Medical pot might be available in Fargo, Bismarck in months

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Health Department hopes to have medical marijuana available by the end of the year in at least the state's two largest cities.

Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says dispensaries in Fargo and Bismarck potentially could be operating by the end of the year. But it isn't known yet if manufacturing facilities in those two cities will have product available by then.

The department expects to begin accepting applications from patients and doctors in late October.

The agency hopes to have all eight dispensaries operating by next July. Applications for dispensaries in Grand Forks and Williston are likely to be accepted next month. Applications for dispensaries in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown and Minot are likely to be accepted in January.

State voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016.