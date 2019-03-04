https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Medical-examiner-investigates-death-of-person-13660692.php
Medical examiner investigates death of person found frozen
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of a person found frozen in a vehicle.
The victim was found Sunday on Milwaukee's north side. No other details about the circumstances surrounding the death were released.
The temperature was 17 degrees Sunday in Milwaukee. The National Weather Service a wind chill advisory through Monday morning when wind chills dropped to 25 below.
