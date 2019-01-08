Medical Examiner: Ferguson protester's son died from suicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled the death of a Ferguson protester's son was a suicide, despite his mother's suggestion that he was lynched.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Louis medical examiner's office said Tuesday that 24-year-old Danye Jones died of suicide by hanging.

Jones's body was found in October hanging from a tree at the home of his mother, Melissa McKinnies.

McKinnies helped organized protests in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

When her son's body was found, McKinnies said people had threatened her during the protests. She also posted a Facebook message that said "They lynched my baby."

McKinnies, who received a copy of a report last week, said she disagreed with it but wouldn't comment further.

