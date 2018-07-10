Medicaid to reimburse for substance use disorder treatment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Department of Health has received approval to expand access to residential treatment for substance abuse disorder services for Medicaid-eligible adults and adolescents through a federal waiver.

State and federal authorities said Tuesday a wavier was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That means more behavioral health facilities that provide residential and inpatient hospital treatment services to Medicaid beneficiaries are eligible for reimbursement.

While the state has spent more than $30 million in the past two years to expand access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services, New Hampshire lacks adequate capacity for those treatment beds. The wavier will help expand outpatient and residential capacity, including for those under age 18.

The Sununu Youth Services Center is expected to open a 36-bed treatment facility for adolescents this year.