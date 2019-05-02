Medicaid provider to return $4.5 million to Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Maryland-based nonprofit organization that serves people with developmental disabilities in the mid-Atlantic region has agreed to return $4.5 million in Medicaid funds to Delaware following a two-year investigation of its billing practices.

Delaware's attorney general's office said Thursday that in returning the money, Chimes is not admitting any liability.

Delaware officials contended that Chimes' billing for services provided from 2014 to 2016 to participants in supported employment programs contained errors. Authorities also said Chimes incorrectly billed for certain Medicaid-funded transportation services.

Chimes denied that it was overpaid for services provided to Medicaid beneficiaries and contended that state officials wrongly withheld payments.

In 2017, Chimes agreed to pay about $1.7 million in a settlement with the state of Maryland regarding misclassification of program categories.