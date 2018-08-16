Medicaid drug audit calls for increased transparency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state auditor's report on Ohio's Medicaid prescription drug business says there needs to be more transparency on what taxpayers are getting for their money.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ohio Auditor Dave Yost's report released Thursday confirmed that pharmacy benefit managers, of PBMs, billed taxpayers significantly more than what they were reimbursing pharmacies as part of a "spread pricing" practice.

Still, Yost says lawmakers' efforts this week to eliminate spread pricing may not be enough to curb costs.

The report calls for auditing on how Medicaid prescription drugs are administered, and an investigation into how manufacturers and wholesalers could be driving up costs.

The report says the Legislature should look into getting statistical and financial data to provide "a more complete understanding."

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com