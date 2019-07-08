McNeely takes new North Carolina House job, succeeds Turner

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A county commissioner has joined the North Carolina House days after his predecessor resigned from the chamber following more than six years in the seat.

Republican Rep. Jeffery McNeely appeared on the House floor on Monday, hours after he took the oath of office. McNeely was an Iredell County commissioner whom local Republican activists chose last week to succeed Rep. Rena Turner. Turner stepped down because she wanted to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.

McNeely will serve out the remainder of Turner's two-year term representing the 84th House District. He arrives in Raleigh as GOP lawmakers are fighting with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over the state budget bill that the governor vetoed.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reports Iredell commissioners meet on Tuesday to determine McNeely's successor.