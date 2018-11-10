McConnell says hemp provision will be in farm bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Negotiators in Congress have struggled to finish work on a new farm bill, but the Senate's top Republican guarantees the final version will include one of his priorities — legalization of hemp.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that completing work on a new farm bill looms as one of his top priorities when Congress reconvenes for a lame-duck session.

Work to reauthorize key farm programs has slowed over work requirements for food stamps.

But McConnell says one provision certain to be in the final farm bill is one to fully legalize hemp. The Kentucky Republican is a key negotiator in the House-Senate conference committee crafting the final bill.

Hemp is a versatile crop that's been making a comeback in Kentucky and elsewhere.