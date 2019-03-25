Mayor cancels appearances after pneumonia diagnosis

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore has canceled all public appearances after a pneumonia diagnosis.

Mayor Catherine Pugh's office said in a statement Monday that she has been diagnosed with pneumonia and her doctor instructed her to rest until she recovers. Meanwhile, the mayor's office says Pugh has cancelled all public appearances until further notice.

This announcement comes a week after the mayor resigned from the board of the University of Maryland Medical System amid questions about the hospital network's purchases of her children's books. Pugh says she's returned the most recent $100,000 she received from the network.

The hospital network's president and CEO is on leave after reports that about a third of the system's board received compensation for their businesses through network contracts.