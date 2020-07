Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 file photo, two visitors wear masks as they walk through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. New York City won't open malls and museums Monday, July 20, 2020, even if the city is allowed to move into the next phase of reopening, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo promises more crackdowns on bars and restaurants. Of the Metropolitan Museum: "I think they can plan to reopen. And then we'll see what the facts say," Cuomo said. less FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 file photo, two visitors wear masks as they walk through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. New York City won't open malls and museums Monday, July 20, 2020, even ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

While a formal approval from the state had yet to be announced, de Blasio said the city is set to begin a limited version of Phase 4 of the reopening process starting Monday.

That means botanical gardens and zoos and can reopen at 33% capacity, production of movies and TV shows can proceed and professional sports like baseball can be played without fans in the stands, de Blasio said.

The rest of the state is already in Phase 4, which typically permits opening malls and certain arts and entertainment centers. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week that even if the city is approved to enter Phase 4, the state won’t allow “any additional indoor activity” in places like malls and museums because of coronavirus transmission risks.

New York City also has been barred from opening up indoor dining, unlike the rest of the state.

Daily statewide statistics released Friday show New York with 776 newly confirmed cases, representing 1% of all tests. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday dropped to 765 and 10 people died, according to state figures. More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak.