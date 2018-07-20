Mayor: 2-year-old found in hot car expected to survive

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — West Haven's mayor says a 2-year-old found with his 4-year-old brother inside a hot car is expected to survive.

The 4-year-old died Thursday at a local hospital.

Police say they were called to the scene at a local apartment complex at about 3 p.m. Thursday by the boys' father. No one has been charged, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Nancy Rossi says the 2-year-old, who was unconscious when taken to the hospital, is now responsive.

Police say the outside temperature was about 80 degrees, which could a heat the inside of a car to 100 degrees within 10 minutes.

The advocacy organization Kids and Cars said 26 kids have died in hot vehicles this year and there have been five such deaths in Connecticut since 1997.