Maui water board to study buying water diversion system

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The governing authority for Maui's water utility plans to study the feasibility of buying and maintaining an irrigation system that diverts stream water from east Maui and delivers it other parts of the island.

The Maui News reports the county Board of Water Supply voted Thursday to establish a subcommittee to study the issue.

Alexander & Baldwin developed the East Maui Irrigation system to supply water to its sugar cane fields. The company last year sold the farmland to Mahi Pono, which is growing a variety of crops.

Today A&B and Mahi Pono own the system, which also supplies water to 35,000 Upcountry residents.

These water users have been in limbo after a bill that would have authorized the state to extend A&B's water permits failed at the state Legislature.