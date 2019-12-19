Mattress company to expand in South Carolina, create 60 jobs

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A mattress manufacturing company announced plans on Tuesday to invest more than $8 million into a South Carolina town and create 60 new jobs there.

Palmetto Pedic will renovate a former furniture store building in Gaffney, in part funded by a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure grant approved by the state’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development, The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported. The Department of Commerce said the company’s operations there will serve an increased demand in the mattress industry.

Palmetto Pedic will manufacture memory foam, hybrid foam and coil mattresses, as well as bed pillows and mattress toppers, the company has said. It was founded in 2018 as a joint venture between mattress industry veterans from the U.S. and China.

The company’s operations are expected to be online in January 2020, the news outlet said.