Mattina to present ‘Optical Delusions’

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will hold a talk and visual presentation, “Optical Delusions,” led by Emily Mattina, director of Shakesperience Productions, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The program is in preparation for the summer production of “The Comedy of Errors” by Shakespeare in the Park in Washington.

The program will include a discussion on the underlying themes found in “The Comedy of Errors” and to understand the family friendly interpretation of this Shakespearean comedy.

The main stage free productions will be held at the River Walk Pavilion in Washington Aug. 7-11 at 7:30 p.m. each night.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.