Matching grants available to protect water supply sources

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire drinking water and groundwater advisory commission is targeting up to $2 million from a trust fund for grants to protect public water supply sources this year.

The grant application process, administered by the commission through the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, begins with brief eligibility applications due on June 28.

Projects eligible for funding involve the protection of land from which water flows to public water supply sources. More extensive funding applications are due Sept. 13.

The trust fund can cover up to 50 percent of eligible costs, up to a maximum of $500,000 per project.

Last year, the commission provided $2.4 million to protect over 4,700 acres of water supply land and $24 million in loans and grants to 19 communities for water quality projects.