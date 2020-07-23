‘Masters of Kent Summer Series’ under way

Kent Memorial Library’s benefit committee is presenting the Masters of Kent Summer Series via Zoom to celebrate and some of the diverse talent in the town.

The remaining free live online programs were set because large gatherings are not allowed or advisable for the foreseeable future, and since the library is unable to hold its annual benefit party.

“Song Stories (not Story Songs) with songwriter George Potts” will be held July 29 at 7 p.m.

Potts has been singing and playing music throughout Litchfield County for more than four decades.

After leaving a full-time music career in Chicago and relocating to Kent in June of 1976, he served for many years as the bassist for his father-in-law Dolph Traymon’s group, The Fife ’n Drum Trio.

Since the late 90s, Potts has most often been seen as a member of the popular area quartet the Joint Chiefs.

“Building A Brand: How frank. food Came to Life,” presented by Frank Way, will be offered Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Before Way opened frank. food company, he had a successful career as an executive creative director focusing primarily on brands and brand building.

He cut his teeth at Calvin Klein’s in-house agency as an art director and went on to found his own agency, then spent time producing Martha Stewart’s TV show, and worked with TATTOO Brand Consulting.

Prior to opening his shop, Way was an executive creative director at Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm.

“Advice to a Public Speaker,” a lecture/discussion with Ron Marasco, Ph.D., will be held Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Marasco is the author of five books including, “Notes to an Actor,” which was named by the American Library Association “An Outstanding Academic Book of 2008.”

He has coached public speakers of all ages and professions with real-world practical pointers that he feels are not taught enough in schools.

For more information and registration, which is required to get the Zoom links, call the library at 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.