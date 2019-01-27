Master life coach program set at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program, “How to Live a Happy & Fulfilled 2019,” Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Tal Fagin, a skilled Martha Beck certified master life coach, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

A snow date of Feb. 19 is planned.

Fagin, owner of Tal Fusion, is a former corporate attorney and works with clients one-on-one and in group settings, helping others to pin-point and solve problems, and to devise and implement simple, time tested strategies that help people live fuller, freer, more balanced and joyful lives.

Fagin is a full-time Washington resident.

Registration is requested by calling 860-868-7586 or visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.