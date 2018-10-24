Massive fire destroys 150-year-old church in Massachusetts

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A massive fire has destroyed a nearly 150-year-old church in Wakefield just outside Boston.

A group was meeting inside the First Baptist Church when the fire was reported at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, but they made it out safely.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan says more than 100 firefighters from more than two dozen communities battled the blaze for about three hours. Firefighters remained on the scene overnight dousing hotspots.

Three firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene.

Sullivan says the church, which has a 180-foot spire, is a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation but it appears to be a lightning strike.

The church on its website said "we praise Jesus that our church community was kept safe" and thanked firefighters for their efforts.