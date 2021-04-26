Massachusetts to resume getting shipments of J&J vaccine

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is getting about 4,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, and several pharmacy chains are expected to resume administering the shot this week after the federal government lifted its temporary pause on it, officials said Monday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration had recommended the pause due to concerns about blood clots in a tiny percentage of people who received the shot. The pause was lifted Friday.