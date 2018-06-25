Massachusetts to get federal disaster aid for March storm

BOSTON (AP) — Federal disaster assistance is being made available following the powerful storm that hit Massachusetts in early March.

The White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday that aid will be available to cities and towns, state agencies and some nonprofits in six counties to help cover storm-related response and repair costs as a result of the winter storm that raked the state March 2-3.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker requested the aid. Officials said the nor'easter caused widespread coastal flooding, damaging hurricane-force winds and prolonged power outage.

The six counties include Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Nantucket, Norfolk and Plymouth.

Those affected can be reimbursed for 75 percent of costs associated with responding to the storm, including storm-related overtime for first responders, clearing debris from roads and restoring damaged public infrastructure.