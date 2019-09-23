Massachusetts police deliver discarded Amazon packages

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon delivery drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.

Burlington police tweeted that a "diligent groundskeeper" at a cemetery in the town northwest of Boston found the packages Monday morning in a trash receptacle and contacted police.

Police did not say exactly how many packages there were, but in photos posted on social media, it looked to be about 20.

Because the packages were addressed to Burlington residents, police took it upon themselves to deliver them.

They have also opened an investigation to determine how the packages ended up at the cemetery and have contacted Amazon.

They tweeted "If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!"