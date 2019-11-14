Massachusetts officers cleared in excessive force suit

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers accused of involvement in an excessive force case have been cleared of wrongdoing.

A jury determined Tuesday that Peabody officers David McGovern and Antonio Santos were not civilly liable for the injuries sustained by a 16-year-old boy in 2015.

The Salem News reports that McGovern and Santos responded to a complaint about two teens refusing to leave a McDonald’s in 2015.

The injured teen’s lawyer says McGovern gave his client a concussion after throwing him into a wall, beating and pepper spraying him. Santos reportedly did nothing to stop it.

A lawyer for the two officers says the concussion was an accident that resulted from officers using “reasonable force.”

The teen’s mother, Melissa Faulkner, says she was “absolutely shocked” by the jury’s verdict.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com