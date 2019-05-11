Massachusetts lawmakers push bills aimed at aiding families

BOSTON (AP) — With Mother's Day approaching, members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation are highlighting bills they're pushing to help families.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced this week that she was teaming up with Democratic New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker on legislation aimed at reducing the country's maternal mortality rate, particularly among black women who are at a higher risk of dying during and just after childbirth than white women.

Pressley's paternal grandmother died in childbirth in 1950. She says it's unacceptable that such disparities persist.

Rep. Katherine Clark, who serves as vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, says the House is looking at legislation that could help repay the loans of early education teachers.

Clark also backs a bill that would help pay for child care for parents in college.