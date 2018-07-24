Massachusetts launches probe into popular e-cigarette maker

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' attorney general is launching an investigation into a popular e-cigarette maker.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday she wants to find out whether California-based Juul Labs is tracking underage use of their products and whether its marketing practices are intentionally driving its popularity among young people. She says her office has sent subpoenas to Juul.

Healey says she has also sent cease-and-desist letters to two online vaping stores she says appear to be selling products to minors.

The Food and Drug Administration in April asked Juul to turn over documents about the design, marketing and ingredients of its product.

Juul officials didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday. The company has pledged to spend $30 million in an effort to keep its products out of the hands of underage users.