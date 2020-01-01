Massachusetts launches automatic voter registration system

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts launched its automatic voter registration system on Wednesday.

The new system will automatically update a person's voter registration when that person notifies a state agency like the Registry of Motor Vehicles of a new address or other change in status. Those automatically registered to vote will then be notified by mail of the opportunity to choose a political party or to decline to register.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill approving the system last year, joining more than a dozen other states and the District of Columbia in making it easier to register and vote in elections.

Advocates said then that the new law could add up to 700,000 eligible voters to the voter rolls in Massachusetts. Automatic voter registration was scheduled to begin in January 2020, in time for the next presidential primaries.

Secretary of State William Galvin reminded voters that there's six weeks left to register to vote in the March 3 presidential primaries. The registration deadline is Feb. 12. Galvin is expecting a high turnout.