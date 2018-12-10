https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Massachusetts-gas-prices-still-on-the-decline-13454968.php
Massachusetts gas prices still on the decline
BOSTON (AP) — The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is down another 2 cents.
AAA Northeast's latest price survey released Monday found self-serve, regular averaging $2.62 per gallon. The Massachusetts price is 20 cents per gallon higher than the national average and 13 cents higher than the Bay State price a year ago.
AAA says lower crude oil prices should keep prices falling.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey was a low of $2.39 per gallon and a high of $3.09 a gallon.
