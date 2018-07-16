Massachusetts delegation blasts Trump meeting with Putin

BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts all-Democratic congressional delegation are criticizing President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that Trump took to the international stage Monday to "embarrass America, undermine our institutions, weaken our alliances, & embrace a dictator."

Sen. Edward Markey said it was a "national embarrassment that President Trump would put defending the legitimacy of his own election over defending American democracy."

Trump on Monday said there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians. In a tweet, he blamed the poor U.S. relationship with Russia on "many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!"

Rep. Katherine Clark Trump called Trump's performance "disgusting and dangerous." Rep. William Keating said it was impossible to distinguish Trump's words from Russian propaganda.