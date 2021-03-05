Massachusetts construction accident victim from Connecticut

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The construction worker who died when a concrete stairwell collapsed at a city-owned parking garage in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this week has been identified by authorities as a Connecticut man.

Christopher Stuck, 56 of South Windsor, Connecticut, was apparently removing the metal railings on a stairway located on the fourth floor of the building during a restoration project on Tuesday morning when it collapsed, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.