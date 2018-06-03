Massachusetts Senate to debate 'red flag' gun measure

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would allow for the temporary removal of firearms from people considered a danger to themselves or others could move another step closer to becoming law in Massachusetts this week.

The state Senate is expected to take up the House-passed "red flag" bill on Thursday.

It would allow a relative or someone else with close ties to a legal gun owner to petition a court for a 12-month extreme risk protection order if the individual was exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.

A person subject to such an order could appeal.

Other states have passed red flag measures in recent months including Rhode Island, where Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a law Friday that allows police to request orders to temporarily remove guns from people deemed to be dangerous.