Massachusetts Senate approves bill to boost "net neutrality"

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has approved a bill designed to help ensure the internet remains a level playing field, even after U.S. regulators rolled back federal "net neutrality" rules.

The Senate bill would create a state preference for internet providers that adhere to net neutrality standards.

The bill approved Thursday would also create an "internet service provider registry" and a "Massachusetts Net Neutrality and Consumer Privacy Seal" to let internet service providers demonstrate a commitment to equal access to a neutral internet.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts said the bill will help defend an open internet.

The New England Cable and Telecommunications Association said their members adhere to the principles of net neutrality. They said the bill would hurt innovation and economic growth.

The bill heads to the House.