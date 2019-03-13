Massachusetts House votes to abolish so-called Cap on Kids

BOSTON (AP) — A bill approved by the Massachusetts House would abolish a rule that denies welfare benefits to children born into families already receiving public assistance.

The 153-1 vote Wednesday moves the Legislature close to lifting the so-called Cap on Kids, which critics say is outdated and hurts an estimated 9,000 low-income children in Massachusetts.

The Senate passed a similar measure last week. The two chambers must agree on a final version.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed a budget amendment last summer that would have lifted the cap. Baker said he would support the change if it was tied to other welfare eligibility reforms.

No override vote was possible last year because the Legislature had already ended formal sessions. Baker hasn't said what he'll do if the current bill reaches his desk.