Massachusetts Gov. Baker to sign "extreme risk" gun bill

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign a bill that would allow for the temporary removal of firearms from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

The so-called "red flag" bill was given final approval by the Massachusetts House and Senate last week. The Republican governor plans to sign the bill Tuesday in his office.

The measure would let a relative or someone else with close ties to a legal gun owner petition a court for a 12-month extreme risk protection order if the individual was exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.

A person subject to such an order could appeal the decision.

The bill would also create a licensing procedure for stun guns in Massachusetts after the state's highest court ruled a blanket ban on the devices was unconstitutional.