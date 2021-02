BOSTON (AP) — A mass coronavirus vaccination site is scheduled to open later this month at Worcester State University, city and school officials said.

The goal is to administer up to 1,000 vaccines daily at the university's 100,000-square-foot welleness center starting Feb. 16 and ramp up to as many as 2,000 doses daily if the supply is available, Carolyn Jackson, CEO of St. Vincent Hospital, said Thursday, The Telegram & Gazette reported.